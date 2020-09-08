Another popular Boeing plane is reportedly being investigated by the FAA after newly discovered production errors ground 8 aircraft











Eight Boeing 787 Dreamliners were grounded in late August after Boeing discovered two issues stemming from their manufacture in its South Carolina facility.

Each issue on its own isn’t enough to warrant a safety concern, according to Boeing, but eight planes currently flying for global airlines were found to have an unsafe combination of both.

The Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating production defects with the aircraft line, according to the Wall Street Journal.

After Boeing notified airlines in late August of manufacturing issues with some of its 787 Dreamliner aircraft stemming from quality-control issues during production, eight planes were grounded as a result. Now, the Federal Aviation Administration is stepping in to investigate potential defects in the aircraft program’s production, the Wall Street Journal’s Andrew Tangel and Andy Pasztor reported on Monday.

Two issues stemming from the aircraft’s manufacture at Boeing’s North Charleston, South Carolina facility prompted an internal review with the manufacturer voluntarily notifying regulators and affected airlines, a spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider.

