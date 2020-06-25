Another person dies of coronavirus in SYDNEY

The Australian coronavirus death toll has climbed to 104 after an elderly man who previously tested positive for herpes died.

The 85-year-old man was a resident at the Opal aged care facility in Bankstown where there have been a little outbreak.

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant said the man’s death has been reclassified after his doctor diagnosed COVID-19 as a contributing factor, taking the NSW death toll to 51.

He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 7 and died on April 27, after two negative swabs were recorded.

The Australian coronavirus death toll has climbed to 104 after an elderly man died in Sydney

The 85-year-old man was a resident at the Opal aged care facility in Bankstown where there was a small outbreak

NSW recorded four new coronavirus cases on Thursday night – one being fully a seven-year-old girl.

Health authorities are actually investigating if the Year 2 student at Lane Cove West Public School in Sydney’s north may possibly have transmitted herpes to the others.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said 30 adults and 33 young ones linked to the school had been already tested.

The school was closed on Thursday for deep cleaning.

Three other new cases are those of came ultimately back travellers, who’re in hotel quarantine.

Victoria has recorded 33 new coronavirus cases over night and half of all residents living in Melbourne’s infection hotspots will undergo testing.

Lane Cove West Public School (pictured) in Sydney’s north will close on Thursday for deep cleaning following a year two student was confirmed to possess COVID-19

Australians have been warned to stay far from six council in Melbourne: Hume, Casey and Brimbank, Moreland, Cardinia and Darebin

Premier Daniel Andrews announced the newest COVID-19 infections on Thursday and declared there will be ‘a suburban testing blitz’ for the outbreak in suburban Melbourne within the coming days.

CORONAVIRUS CASES IN AUSTRALIA: 7,557 New South Wales: 3,162 Victoria: 1,917 Queensland: 1,066 Western Australia: 607 South Australia: 440 Tasmania: 228 Australian Capital Territory: 108 Northern Territory: 29 TOTAL CASES: 7,557 RECOVERED: 6,930 DEATHS: 104

There were seven new coronavirus cases in return travellers, nine associated with known outbreaks, six from routine testing and 11 under investigation.

‘First things first, we’re about to embark – in fact, we’ve already begun, it began early today – a suburban testing blitz,’ Mr Andrews said.

‘Broadmeadows and Keilor Downs, those two suburbs, with the highest number of community transmission cases, we will test 50 per cent of those suburbs over the next three days.’

Mr Andrews said a ‘thousand-strong’ team would doorknock and speak to town to cause them to become get a free coronavirus test.

More than 1,000 Australian Defence Force troops are now being deployed to Victoria to greatly help the state fight a growing coronavirus problem.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian urged against travel to Melbourne, particularly its six current COVID-19 hotspots: the local government areas of Hume, Casey, Brimbank, Moreland, Cardinia and Darebin.

Residents of those hotspots should not be active the community, the premier said, and New South Wales businesses should deny service to anybody from outer-suburban Melbourne.

She also implored New South Wales residents to prevent visiting Melbourne altogether.

But Ms Berejiklian said she was confident her Victorian counterparts would have the outbreak in check before outlandish measures were required.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian (pictured) urged against go Melbourne

Pictured: COVID-19 testing staff are noticed at a pop-up site at Keilor Community Hub on Wednesday

Health Minister Brad Hazzard has urged Melbourne residents from the COVID hotspots to refrain from attending major events in NSW, including AFL and NRL games, before recent spike in COVID-19 cases ends.

Mr Hazzard said while health authorities battle to trace a growing number of community COVID transmissions across Melbourne’s north-west and south-east, vigilance and caution are expected.

‘COVID-19 spreads rapidly, particuarly in large gatherings. The NSW Government is calling on Melbourne hot spot residents to not arrive at NSW and particularly maybe not attend sporting and other major events.

‘A COVID-19 outbreak such as the one we’re seeing in parts of Melbourne can occur in NSW. We have to stop the virus coming from transmitting from your current hot-spots in Melbourne to NSW residents.’