Another Leafs Elimination Game – TheLeafsNation

Well, here we are.

After Friday night’s historical resurgence, the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Columbus Blue Jackets will square off one more time, just this time both groups deal with the win-or-go-home truth.

Welcome to Game Five.

Game Four was a wild flight for Leafs fans, seeing the group fall behind early and never ever truly appearing like the dominant force that lots of anticipate them to be. By the time Columbus center (and possible backwoods moonshiner) Boone Jenner scored what at the time seemed the 3-0 dagger with less than 7 minutes left in the 3rd duration, the takes, which had actually been totally free streaming all night long, were kicked into overdrive (For some. Definitely not me though. I am a cool, rational dude)

But the Leafs, fists raised in defiance of whatever this fan base has actually pertained to get out of them … they returned. They returned and they won.

And here we are.

The Leafs remained real to form in the certifying round, following up a hugely irregular season with a hugely irregular efficiency throughout the very first 4 video games leaving fans questioning, as they had all season, “What the hell is this group?” From the outclassed piece of cakes of Game One, to the controling powerhouse of Game Two; to the spineless chokers who fell apart at the very first indication of misfortune in Game Three, to the resistant, …