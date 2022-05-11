The next lawsuit filed by the RA Prosecutor General’s Office on the confiscation of property of illegal origin submitted to the Court of First Instance of the city of Yerevan was accepted.

According to the latter, the Department for Confiscation of Property of Illegal Origin of the RA Prosecutor General’s Office submitted a demand to the court to confiscate in favor of the Republic of Armenia in favor of Galust Grigoryan, in particular:

1 area of ​​public importance in the city of Yerevan, 2 apartments, one parking lot, one vehicle, and in case of impossibility, their average market value, which is 475,449,400: RA: AMD: ,

, The total market value of two parking lots, two apartments and two vehicles in the city of Yerevan, which is 140,000: RA: AMD: ,

, Participation in one company, sums arising from rent, alienation, borrowing, which make up the total 221,142: RA: AMD:like him! 3,722,693,253: RA: AMD: An amount that is not substantiated by the legal income of the person, has an illegal origin, has been transferred to a bona fide acquirer or cannot be identified or confiscated.

Former Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Armenia, former Minister of Finance of the Republic of Armenia G. Within the framework of the criminal case related to Khachatryan’s embezzlement, abuse of official powers, official falsification, money laundering, committed by a number of other persons, G. Grigoryan was involved as an accused for committing publicly dangerous acts envisaged by Article 38-214, Part 2, Article 38-190, Part 3, Clause 1 of the RA Criminal Code. During the preliminary investigation of the mentioned criminal case, information was obtained on the existence of the property of the alleged illegal origin, on the basis of which an investigation of confiscation of the property of illegal origin was initiated.

Claims for confiscation of property of illegal origin continue to be filed by the Department for Confiscation of Property of Illegal Origin by the Department of Cases of Illegal Origin of the RA General Prosecutor’s Office.

