Another innovative company has given up on revolutionizing mobile photography

Light, the company behind the Nokia 9’s unique selection of five rear cameras, has given up on its unconventional effort to revolutionize the cameras in our pockets. In a statement to Android Authority, Light said it’s “no longer operating in the smartphone industry.”

Light attempt to overcome the limitations of small camera sensors — like those in our phones — by cramming a lot of cameras (each with different focal lengths) onto one device and combining the information from dozens of modules. Its proof of concept for this was the $2,000 L16 camera. In a review, my colleague Sean O’Kane credited the L16 to be an engineering marvel and said it indeed delivered better image quality than most mobile devices. But it still lagged well behind mirrorless cameras and DSLRs, and clearly wasn’t cut out for several shooting scenarios.

After that, Light partnered with Nokia on the Nokia 9 and went as far as to build a custom chip that helped the phone’s Snapdragon processor successfully capture data from its five rear cameras simultaneously. As Ars Technica notes, the Nokia 9 was very good at image stacking and a cut most importantly over mobile cameras in your community of depth perception.

But by the time the Nokia 9 launched, other phone makers like Google, Apple, and Huawei had already found their own magic with smart HDR and stitching multiple images right into a single shot. Photos from the Nokia 9 just didn’t really stand out. Worse yet, gathering data from five 12-megapixel cameras resulted in slow capture and processing times, which meant you had been at risk for missing a follow-up shot.

More recently, larger-sized sensors have found their way into smartphones to help further boost image quality and detail. And companies have found clever methods for extending reach with periscope zoom systems.

That’s led Light to follow in the footsteps of Lytro — yet another company that once touted groundbreaking photography tech — and notably change course. Light’s web site says the company is currently focused on “a real-time 3D depth perception platform that will enable vehicles to see like humans.”