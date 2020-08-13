Another huge unemployment wave is coming—and there’s an obvious way to stop it

Congress should act now, or millions more employees will lose their tasks without a safeguard to capture them. Every task we lost has a causal sequence, and all the indication for our economy are flashing red.

Since the pandemic started,55 million Americans have filed for unemployment That’s not even counting the undocumented employees who are disqualified for advantages or moms and dads– generally ladies– who left the labor force to take care of their kids.

Without a genuine relief plan, millions more will quickly join them, consisting of numerous countless flight attendants, pilots, luggage handlers, gate representatives, and other air travel employees.

So far, nearly no air travel employees run out work, thanks to the Payroll Support Program our unions defended in the CARESAct The program supported 2.1 million tasks so effectively that frustrating bipartisan bulks in both chambers support a tidy extension.

But if there’s no relief plan, air travel will sign up with the long unemployment lines and our nation will lose more of the tasks we support– in production, hospitality, transport, and beyond. And the crisis for employees will be much more devastating.

Many of the 55 million who applied for unemployment have actually survived due to the fact that of the $600 improved unemployment advantage Congress consisted of in the CARES Act …

Read The Full Article