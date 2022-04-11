Another half-built house | Morning

The housing program implemented in all regions of Armenia gives the desired result. Although the workload is large, but due to the systematic support, it is possible to complete them on time. Families in different communities become homeowners who have had to wait for decades to have their own corner. Partner companies Viva-MTS and Fuller Housing Center consider not only the visible result of the program, but also its psychological impact on families. The joy of becoming a home-made owner in the eyes of the people. The next housewarming was celebrated in Getap village of Vayots Dzor.

From school desk to student life, then family. Ashot and Ani have lived together for many years. After starting a family during their student years, the young couple lived on rent in Yerevan for a few years, then moved to Yeghegnadzor. Ashot’s uncle gave the idea to the young people living here as tenants to build their own house. On a plot of land donated by him, half a building without partition walls became a house 16 years later. The fact that they know each other well has enabled the graduates to overcome the existing problems with dignity. The Nazaryans became the beneficiaries of Viva-MTS և “Fuller Housing Center” housing program and realized their dream. The Nazaryans have been living in their new house for several months now.

“It’s difficult to move from house to house. We have rented 5 houses for sixteen years. We have been building our dream house mentally for years. The modest amount of money we both earned was mainly spent on children’s development and rent. “This program allowed us to overcome this problem with dignity,” said the mother of the family, Ani.

“Where there is devotion, the result does not wait. If each of us does this in our own way, life will be better. Together with our partners, we try to spread that commitment, the culture of being useful to the country and our compatriots. It is an expression of corporate social responsibility, which can also become a value system for the society. But there is a need for each of us, including your help. I know that you are a pedagogue, you lead generations to life. Give them all that. the ability to be responsible, to overcome difficulties with dignity, to be optimistic. The rest will be learned later in life, ”said Viva-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian during the video call.

“It’s nice to see how the family lives in the newly built house. Having the opportunity to build a dream home after 15 years of wandering, I think is one of the greatest achievements of the family. “We consider it our duty to always be by the side of homeless families,” said Ashot Yeghiazaryan, President of the Fuller Housing Center.

It should be reminded that within the framework of the program, about 400 families in Armenia have received support during ten years. In recent months, the second housewarming has been celebrated in the village of Getap.