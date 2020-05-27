Another Ford plant temporarily shuts down after an employee tests positive for Covid-19

The shutdown from the Missouri plant lasted just an hour, and Ford finished its projected creation for daily. But the closed is a indication of the problem of building automobiles while keeping employees safe from the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The safety of our workforce is our top priority,” stated Ford in a declaration. “In this instance, our protocol calls for us to deep clean and disinfect the employees’ work area, equipment, team area and the path that the employee took while at the plant.”
The employee was adding trim to the Transit van, among two vehicles assembled in the plant together with the F-150 pickup. Most of this Transit assembly line continued to function while the region was cleaned. The F-150 assembly line wasn’t affected.
At Fiat Chrysler, formerly an employee tests postive for Covid-19, “our comprehensive, multi-layered safety measures of social distancing, mandatory use of personal protection equipment, and cleaning and disinfecting are in full use,” stated Fiat Chrysler spokesperson Jodi Tinson. “These protocols are the most effective way we can create a safe and secure working environment for all of our employees.”
Virtually all automobile plants across the world were shut for an protracted period because of this pandemic, but many have resumed work. The three suspensions of job Ford plants reveal that restarting production in automobile plants won’t be a smooth functioning, stated David Leggett, automotive analyst using GlobalData.
“Vehicle makers across the world are facing similar issues as they restart manufacturing facilities that were shuttered during Covid-19 lockdowns,” he explained. “Even while first wave Covid-19 infection peaks have been passed, the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over and fresh outbreaks can disrupt activity.”
“The supply chain is ultimately only as strong as its weakest link,” Leggett added. “Any disruptions to manufacturing companies along the supply chain anywhere in the world will impact others.”