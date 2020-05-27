Another Ford plant temporarily shuts down after an employee tests positive for Covid-19

The shutdown from the Missouri plant lasted just an hour, and Ford finished its projected creation for daily. But the closed is a indication of the problem of building automobiles while keeping employees safe from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The safety of our workforce is our top priority,” stated Ford in a declaration. “In this instance, our protocol calls for us to deep clean and disinfect the employees’ work area, equipment, team area and the path that the employee took while at the plant.”

The employee was adding trim to the Transit van, among two vehicles assembled in the plant together with the F-150 pickup. Most of this Transit assembly line continued to function while the region was cleaned. The F-150 assembly line wasn’t affected.

Ford F General Motors GM Fiat Chrysler FCAU competitionsandboth supported Wednesday that workers in their plants have analyzed positive for Covid-19 since operate resumed. But they stated those cases did not expect a suspension of work under the security protocols they have set up. The answer to every case of a positive evaluation is thought of a case-by-case foundation, said GM spokesman Jim Cain. At Fiat Chrysler, formerly an employee tests postive for Covid-19, “our comprehensive, multi-layered safety measures of social distancing, mandatory use of personal protection equipment, and cleaning and disinfecting are in full use,” stated Fiat Chrysler spokesperson Jodi Tinson. “These protocols are the most effective way we can create a safe and secure working environment for all of our employees.” Several nonunion automakers, such as Volkwagen, Honda and Hyundai, stated they’ve not had to close their US plants because resuming work. Hyundai, stated plant employees at its plant at Montgomery, Alabama who evaluation positive didn’t return to work thus its operations weren’t halted. The town of Montgomery was struck hard by the pandemic in recent weeks. Virtually all automobile plants across the world were shut for an protracted period because of this pandemic, but many have resumed work. The three suspensions of job Ford plants reveal that restarting production in automobile plants won’t be a smooth functioning, stated David Leggett, automotive analyst using GlobalData. “Vehicle makers across the world are facing similar issues as they restart manufacturing facilities that were shuttered during Covid-19 lockdowns,” he explained. “Even while first wave Covid-19 infection peaks have been passed, the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over and fresh outbreaks can disrupt activity.” Lear LEA The Ford plant at Chicago, which closed down ast week after positive tests for 2 workers, needed to shut temporarily each day after when among its providers,, had a positive evaluation during its very own plant. Ford also closed its Dearborn truck gathering plant a week after a employee tested positive there. “The supply chain is ultimately only as strong as its weakest link,” Leggett added. “Any disruptions to manufacturing companies along the supply chain anywhere in the world will impact others.” Car sales have dropped sharply in recent years, due to the record amount of employees who’ve lost their jobs and thousand millions that are working at home rather than commuting to work. That weaker need for automobiles is just another difficulty that automakers confront from the Covid-19 pandemic, Leggett said.

