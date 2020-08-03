Another fake Nancy Pelosi video goes viral on Facebook

A similarly false video of Pelosi went viral on Facebook in May2019 At the time, Pelosi blasted Facebook for not getting rid of thevideo Facebook had actually rather used a fact-check label to it.

Facebook did not get rid of the brand-new video on Sunday either, indicating it can still be seen on the platform however a caution label has actually been put on it. Videos significant incorrect are likewise promoted less by Facebook’s algorithms, the business states. Facebook stated it will likewise send out a notice to individuals who shared the video to flag the truth check.

That the video was seen many times will likely trigger restored examination of policies on false information. The earlier controlled Pelosi video triggered comparable examination.

The video was fact-checked by Facebook’s fact-checking partner Lead Stories onSunday

.

The video is from an interview Pelosi gave up May in which she was inquired about false allegations President Donald Trump made about the MSNBC host and previous Republican congressman JoeScarborough . Hany Farid, a visual forensic specialist and teacher at the University of California Berkeley, evaluated the video on Sunday and informed CNN it had actually been modified and decreased. “This appears to be the same type of manipulation (of) the Speaker Pelosi that made the rounds last year,” Farid stated. Farid stated the video must be eliminated under Facebook’s controlled media policy. Facebook representative Andy Stone informed CNN Sunday night the video did not break its policies in a manner that would require it …

