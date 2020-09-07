Another comeback win for Serena Williams at US Open

Williams trailed familiar foe Maria Sakkari by a break early in the third set before turning the tables for a 6-3 6-7 (6) 6-3 victory on Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach the quarterfinals at a Grand Slam for a 53rd time, tying Martina Navratilova for second on the all-time women’s list.

One of the most dramatic moments in Grand Slam history unfolded on the same court a day earlier as men’s world No. 1 and 17-time major winner Novak Djokovic was defaulted when he hit a ball that struck a line judge.

The hard-court major in New York was already missing Djokovic’s two main rivals, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who stayed away for different reasons. Federer is recovering from knee surgery while Nadal cited coronavirus concerns and is preparing for the French Open.

In the women’s draw, the two highest ranked players, Ashleigh Barty and Simona Halep, skipped New York due to coronavirus concerns.

But in Williams, the US Open arguably has the biggest star of them all and the 38-year-old remains in contention to collect a record tying 24th Grand Slam title. Sakkari had defeated Williams at the warmup Western & Southern Open in three sets. In that one, too, she won a second-set tiebreak. Sakkari took lead in third And when Greece’s top-ranked female player led 2-0 in the decider, it appeared as if the…

