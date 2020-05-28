Another charter flight to bring Armenians home from Moscow tomorrow – Panorama

Red wings air firm will function one other charter flight on May 29 from Moscow to Yerevan. As the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia stories, the aircraft will arrive at Zvartnots airport at 21.10 Yerevan time. Meanwhile, on May 30, Belavia air firm will conduct a spherical journey flight from Minsk to Yerevan.



“All passengers arriving in Yerevan will be accompanied by representatives of the Tourism Committee to places of self—isolation at the instruction of Armenia’s Commandant,” the Committee mentioned, urging the relations of passengers to chorus from visiting the airport.