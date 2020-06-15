ANOTHER Black Lives Matter protester tests positive to COVID-19 in Australia

Another Black Lives Matter protester has tested positive for coronavirus, sparking fears of second wave of the virus in Australia.

The patient attended a rally along side thousand of other protesters in Victoria last week-end.

They are the 2nd protester to test positive for the deadly virus – sparking fears there may be a second wave on the way.

Tens of a large number of protesters marched through Australian cities to get the Black Lives Matter movement. Pictured: A protest in Sydney on Tuesday

The rallies across the country went ahead despite health officials urging residents to stay home.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the mass gatherings were putting the broader community’s health at an increased risk.

Victoria recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, seven are linked to family outbreak, two are from new outbreak linked to hospital patient, one is a protester, one is in hotel quarantine and something is under investigation.

More to come