Another batch of Chinese medical supplies arrived in Armenia – Panorama

A constitution flight organised by Armenia’s Commandant Office delivered one other batch of medical supplies from China to Yerevan on Friday, the overseas ministry reported. According to the report, the supplies consist of surgical masks, gloves, protecting fits, security lenses, thermometers, ventilators, testing kits, drugs, uncooked supplies for manufacturing of COVID-19 testing kits.

As the supply detailed, main half of the supplies have been obtained by state funds.

The aircraft additionally carried important medical supplies and tools donated by EU to creating international locations by way of a WFO programme, different worldwide donors, and Chinese state our bodies.