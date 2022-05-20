Home Armenia “Another balloon-criminal case is being inflated. This time Taron Margaryan and... Armenia “Another balloon-criminal case is being inflated. This time Taron Margaryan and Artsvik Minasyan are the targets. ” Amram Makinyan |: Morning By Thomas Delong - May 20, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail “Another balloon-criminal case is being inflated. This time Taron Margaryan and Artsvik Minasyan are the targets. ” Amram Makinyan |: Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Sisak Gabrielyan. “Personally, I divide misinformation into two parts, intentional and unintentional.” Morning Armenia Mher Grigoryan. “The Nagorno Karabakh conflict can not be resolved by force.” Morning Armenia The President of Lithuania used his efforts to promote peace and stability in the region Morning Recent Posts Here’s the final speaking time tally for the VP debate Batoyan. The regulations are aimed at establishing a stronger basis for the protection... Convicted Terrorist Susan Rosenberg Is On Black Lives Matter Fundraising Board Jeffrey Gundlach: As long as stimulus goes on, the stock market can stay very... Nikol Pashinyan sent congratulatory messages to the leaders of a number of Arab countries Most Popular 6 cars collided near “Hayrenik” cinema ․ There is a victim On May 20, at 2:25 pm, the National Center for Crisis Management received a call that an accident had taken place near the "Hayrenik"... More than 14,000 teachers will be trained for certification this year The RA Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Zhanna Andreasyan had a working meeting with the representatives of the organizations implementing trainings... During the meeting with the President of Lithuania, the Catholicos of All Armenians noted... On May 20, His Holiness His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, received in the Mother See of Holy... Reservist generals demand criminal case against police major for violence against Artsakh war veteran The Union of Karabakh War Veterans has issued a statement condemning the violent actions of Police Major Mikayel Ayvazyan against reservist colonel, Artsakh war... South Korea discusses military assistance to Ukraine with US South Korean Foreign Minister Park Geun-hye has announced that Seoul and Washington are holding consultations on the issue of supplying South Korea with weapons...