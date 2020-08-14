Another bad day for the Palestinians as Israel and UAE normalise relations – Middle East Monitor

After the 1967 Israeli-Arab war in between Egypt, Jordan and Syria on one side and Israel on the other, the Arab nations sponsored and pressed for the United Nations Security Council Resolution 242. The UNSC Resolution 242 has actually been utilized over the years as the basis of settlements in betweenArabs and Israel The essential part of the resolution is for Israel to return all the areas it caught throughout the 1967 war.Until Israel gave up these areas the Arab League concurred it would not have peace, nor acknowledgment, nor settlements with the state ofIsrael However, Egypt and Jordan broke ranks in 1977 and 1994 respectively when they participated in settlements, signed peace treaties and participated in official relations with Israel.

On 13 August 2020 Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) consented to normalise relations making the UAE the 3rd Arab nation to sign a peace offer and normalise relations withIsrael The President of the United States Donald Trump amazed numerous when he made the statement atthe White House The official finalizing of the contract in between Israel and the UAE and excitement will occur in Washington, Trump verified.

According to Trump, Israel has, in turn, consented to suspend the addition ofthe West Bank This most current action by an Arab League member state is yet another …