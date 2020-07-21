Another 15 coronavirus patients died in Armenia in past 24 hours – July 18 updates – Panorama

Armenia has confirmed 461 new coronavirus infections in a 24-hour period, bringing the national tally to 34,462 by 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, the Ministry of Health reports. 631 more patients have recovered from COVID-19 with the full total number of recoveries now standing at 23,123. The coronavirus death toll has increased by 15 to 631.

The latest victims were 53 (female), 53 (female), 68 (male), 88 (male), 64 (female), 74 (female), 59 (female), 62 (male), 92 (female), 69 (male) and 81 (female) years old. All had underlying chronic health problems.

In addition, according to the ministry, 4 cases of death were recorded in the past 24 hours once the patients tested positive for COVID-19, nevertheless the cause of death was yet another disease. The total of such cases is 201.

The quantity of active cases is 10,507. As many as 145,083 tests have now been performed in the country considering that the disease outbreak.