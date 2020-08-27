Another 1 million applied for jobless benefits as coronavirus pandemic continues to hit economy

People use their face masks waiting in line for an emergency situation food circulation at the 88th Street Temple Church of God in Christ on April 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The variety of Americans who submitted for joblessness benefits for the very first time was available in above 1 million for a 2nd successive week as the economy attempts to recuperate from the coronavirus pandemic, the Labor Department stated Thursday.

Initial U.S. jobless declares amounted to simply over 1 million for the week endingAug 22, below 1.104 million in the previous week. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones anticipated preliminary jobless declares anticipated claims to can be found in right at1 million

Last week marked the 22nd time in 23 weeks that preliminary claims were above1 million

“Continuing claims continue to drop, but still indicate a highly stressed labor market,” stated Jamie Cox, handling partner at Harris Financial Group inVirginia “Even a 1 million person drop in the total number unemployed isn’t enough-there is a lot of work to be done because 14 million people are still receiving UI assistance of some kind.”