Annular solar eclipse 2020: How to watch rare astronomical event live this weekend

A rare type of solar eclipse is taking place this week across large areas of the world, because the Sun, Moon and Earth align.

The total annular solar eclipse happens when the moon is too much away in its orbit of the Earth to completely filter the sun, causing light to appear round the edges of the moon.

The name annular is derived from the Latin word for ring and the consequence it creates has been referred to by astronomers as a “ring of fire”.

Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not merely the headlines





It takes a few minutes for the moon to pass in front of the sun but the total eclipse lasts less than another.

The path of the annular solar eclipse takes it across Africa, Central Asia and South East Asia on Sunday, 21 June.

Nasa has made a map of its trajectory, showing where the annular phase of the eclipse will be visible, weather permitting.

Millions more will be able to witness a partial solar eclipse, though unfortunately for sky gazers in the UK and US it won’t be visible.

Watch more

“You could be hundreds of miles from the theoretical point of Greatest Duration [magenta line on the map] and still enjoy annularity lasting within a fraction of another of the most possible,” Nasa noted on its website.

“It’s much more crucial to watch the weather forecasts a day or two ahead of the eclipse and choose a location with the very best chance of a cloud-free sky during the eclipse.

“Good weather is the key to successful eclipse viewing – better to see a shorter eclipse from clear sky than a longer eclipse under clouds.”

A live blast of the eclipse will be broadcast by Timeanddate.com, allowing anybody to watch it wherever they are on earth.

left Created with Sketch.



right Created with Sketch.



1/10 Mystic Mountain, a pillar of gas and dust standing at three-light-years tall, bursting with jets of gas from fledgling stars buried within, was captured by Nasa’s Hubble Space Telescope in February 2010 Nasa/ESA/STScI 2/10 The first ever selfie taken on an alien planet, captured by Nasa’s Curiosity Rover in the early days of its mission to explore Mars in 2012 Nasa/JPL-Caltech/MSSS 3/10 Death of a star: This image from Nasa’s Chandra X-ray telescope shows the supernova of Tycho, a star in our Milky Way galaxy Nasa 4/10 Arrokoth, the absolute most distant object ever explored, pictured here on 1 January 2019 by a camera on Nasa’s New Horizons spaceraft well away of 4.1 billion miles from Earth Getty 5/10 An image of the Large Magellanic Cloud galaxy noticed in infrared light by the Herschel Space Observatory in January 2012. Regions of space such as for example this are where new stars are born from the mixture of elements and cosmic dust Nasa 6/10 The first ever image of a black hole, captured by the Event Horizon telescope, within a global collaboration involving Nasa, and released on 10 April 2019. The image reveals the black hole at the centre of Messier 87, a massive galaxy in the nearby Virgo galaxy cluster. This black hole resides about 54 million light-years from Earth Getty 7/10 Pluto, as pictured by Nasa’s New Horizons spacecraft as it flew over the dwarf planet for the very first time ever in July 2015 Nasa/APL/SwRI 8/10 A coronal mass ejection as seen by the Chandra Observatory in 2019. This is the first time that Chandra has detected this phenomenon from a star other than the Sun Nasa 9/10 Dark, narrow, 100 meter-long streaks running downhill on the surface Mars were believed to be evidence of contemporary flowing water. It has since been suggested which they may as an alternative be formed by flowing sand Nasa/JPL/University of Arizona 10/10 Morning Aurora: Nasa astronaut Scott Kelly captured this photograph of the green lights of the aurora from the International Space Station in October 2015 Nasa/Scott Kelly

1/10 Mystic Mountain, a pillar of gas and dust standing at three-light-years tall, bursting with jets of gas from fledgling stars buried within, was captured by Nasa’s Hubble Space Telescope in February 2010 Nasa/ESA/STScI 2/10 The first ever selfie taken on an alien planet, captured by Nasa’s Curiosity Rover in the early days of its mission to explore Mars in 2012 Nasa/JPL-Caltech/MSSS 3/10 Death of a star: This image from Nasa’s Chandra X-ray telescope shows the supernova of Tycho, a star in our Milky Way galaxy Nasa 4/10 Arrokoth, the absolute most distant object ever explored, pictured here on 1 January 2019 by a camera on Nasa’s New Horizons spaceraft well away of 4.1 billion miles from Earth Getty

5/10 An image of the Large Magellanic Cloud galaxy seen in infra-red light by the Herschel Space Observatory in January 2012. Regions of space such as this are where new stars are born from a combination of elements and cosmic dust Nasa 6/10 The first ever image of a black hole, captured by the Event Horizon telescope, as part of an international collaboration involving Nasa, and released on 10 April 2019. The image reveals the black hole at the centre of Messier 87, a huge galaxy in the nearby Virgo galaxy cluster. This black hole resides about 54 million light-years from Earth Getty 7/10 Pluto, as pictured by Nasa’s New Horizons spacecraft since it flew on the dwarf planet for initially ever in July 2015 Nasa/APL/SwRI 8/10 A coronal mass ejection as seen by the Chandra Observatory in 2019. This may be the first time that Chandra has detected this phenomenon from the star besides the Sun Nasa

9/10 Dark, narrow, 100 meter-long streaks running downhill on the surface Mars were believed to be evidence of contemporary flowing water. It has since been suggested which they may as an alternative be formed by flowing sand Nasa/JPL/University of Arizona 10/10 Morning Aurora: Nasa astronaut Scott Kelly captured this photograph of the green lights of the aurora from the International Space Station in October 2015 Nasa/Scott Kelly

A 2nd solar eclipse is set to take place on 14 December this year across South America, the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, Antarctica and Africa.

It would have been a total solar eclipse, meaning the moon will completely block out sunlight and cast a shadow across the Earth.