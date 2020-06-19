Annular solar eclipse 2020: How to watch rare astronomical event live this weekend

A rare type of solar eclipse is taking place this week across large areas of the world, because the Sun, Moon and Earth align.
The total annular solar eclipse happens when the moon is too much away in its orbit of the Earth to completely filter the sun, causing light to appear round the edges of the moon.
The name annular is derived from the Latin word for ring and the consequence it creates has been referred to by astronomers as a “ring of fire”.
It takes a few minutes for the moon to pass in front of the sun but the total eclipse lasts less than another.
The path of the annular solar eclipse takes it across Africa, Central Asia and South East Asia on Sunday, 21 June.
Nasa has made a map of its trajectory, showing where the annular phase of the eclipse will be visible, weather permitting.
Millions more will be able to witness a partial solar eclipse, though unfortunately for sky gazers in the UK and US it won’t be visible.
“You could be hundreds of miles from the theoretical point of Greatest Duration [magenta line on the map] and still enjoy annularity lasting within a fraction of another of the most possible,” Nasa noted on its website.
“It’s much more crucial to watch the weather forecasts a day or two ahead of the eclipse and choose a location with the very best chance of a cloud-free sky during the eclipse.
“Good weather is the key to successful eclipse viewing – better to see a shorter eclipse from clear sky than a longer eclipse under clouds.”
A live blast of the eclipse will be broadcast by Timeanddate.com, allowing anybody to watch it wherever they are on earth.
A 2nd solar eclipse is set to take place on 14 December this year across South America, the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, Antarctica and Africa.
It would have been a total solar eclipse, meaning the moon will completely block out sunlight and cast a shadow across the Earth.