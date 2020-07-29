Annual Rodeo Held In Northern Minnesota Welcomes Thousands Over The Weekend Protesting Statewide Mask Mandate – WCCO

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)— A rodeo held every year in northern Minnesota invited a crowd of thousands over the weekend. That’s regardless of the order fromGov Walz to restrict crowds.

The North Star Stampede Rodeo in Effie, Minnesota commemorated its 65 th annual occasion in design. Most in presence objected by not using masks.

WCCO’s Reg Chapman has more on the efforts of some in Greater Minnesota to combat the state mandate.

For 65 years, the North Star Stampede Rodeo has actually been the most significant occasion in the town of Effie, however COVID-19 was poised to diminish the occasion, restricting the variety of individuals who might participate in.

So rather of inviting viewers, the owner of the rodeo enabled as lots of protesters of the mask mandate and crowd limitations totally free admission.

Cimerron Pitzen required to social networks to reveal his anger with what he thinks about outrageous federal government overreach.

“I’m putting the rodeo on down here. There’s people coming to protest this ridiculous government overreach and they’re all on their own,” Cimarron Pitzen, owner of North Star Stampede stated. “I’m not going to stand in their way. They have the right to assemble and the right to voice their opinion.”

UnderGov Walz’s Stay Safe Minnesota Plan, outdoors occasions ought to be restricted to 250 individuals. Some in Greater Minnesota disagree with him.

“I agree with the man running the rodeo,” Rob Farnsworth stated. “I’m not concerned about it. If I was concerned I wouldn’t be here. I’m more concerned about civil liberties and personal freedom and personal responsibility.”

Health professionals state the numbers recommend most Minnesotans support the mandate.

“The vast majority of Minnesotans, around 85%, have a favorable view of masks and only 9% reported they have an unfavorable view of wearing masks,” stated Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm.

The numbers implied absolutely nothing to this crowd of protesters. Elected authorities hope they have a change of mind.

“We’re not asking Minnesotans to mask up for the health department, or for our elected officials, or for the big cities in Minnesota — we’re asking Minnesotans to mask up to protect their own health, their own families, their friends, their neighbors and local businesses,” Malcolm included.