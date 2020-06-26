Annika Ferry death at North Head in Manly to be investigated by coroner

The death of a talented student who died while posing for photos at WWII bunkers in Sydney will be the topic of a coronial inquest, with mystery still surrounding her final moments.

Annika Ferry and her closest friend Bec Bennett had trekked to the rundown bunkers at North Head in the beginning Wednesday morning, hoping to catch a glimpse of the sunrise.

But while the pair posed for photos at the isolated selfie spot, tragedy struck.

Heartbreaking final images from the scene show Ms Ferry, 21, clinging to the most notable of the concrete bunker and smiling. Just moments later Ms Bennett would desperately decide to try to perform CPR on her behalf friend, before calling Triple Zero and sitting with her human body.

NSW Police investigating the tragedy have struggled to determine whether Ms Ferry died when she slipped or upon the impact of the structure collapsing together with her.

With her family eager for answers, the tragedy has been paid to the NSW state coroner.

Her father Jim Ferry said the photos of his daughter, who was simply studying renewable energy engineering the University of NSW, ‘shows people the joy she was feeling’ before tragedy struck.

Dr Ferry, a renowned Manly obstetrician, said the two friends set out at 5.30am to walk through an area of Sydney Harbour National Park.

‘Annika wasn’t doing anything stupid. She had been her adventurous and joyful self. Annika loved sunrises,’ that he told the Manly Daily.

‘I wanted people to see the photographs of Annika at North Head to show the joy she was feeling watching that beautiful sunrise.’

Dr Ferry said his daughter, a former student at the Queenwood School at Mosman, was an avid traveller who had a passion for the surroundings.

‘She was in to climbing and running. She played lots of tennis. She played soccer. She just loved life. Light sparkled from her,’ that he said.

The remote location of the bunkers, nestled among dense bush, meant the Westpac rescue helicopter was required to assist. Nine News reported Ms Ferry was clinging onto the bunker roof before it collapsed on top of her.

Tributes flowed in the wake of the tragedy, with Annika’s family well known one of the northern beaches community.

‘Absolutely devastated to hear this news. Annika was the kindest, smartest & most beautiful soul I have ever met,’ friend Lisa Taylor wrote.

‘My heart is out to your household with the tragic loss in Annika who was simply such a cheerful and delightful girl who enjoyed life,’ still another friend wrote.

Annika’s gym Tone Athletica said they were: ‘Devastated by this tragic news of one of our Tribe. She was a shining light in our little community and we loved her because of it. We’ll desperately miss her and she will forever be in our hearts.’

Ms Ferry was a Dean’s Honour List recipient at the University of New South Wales in 2019, where she was studying renewable energy engineering.

She studied at the prestigious Queenwood School for Girls in Mosman, and had also completed an entrepreneurship program in Scandinavia.

She and Ms Bennett – who represented Australia at the IAAF World Championships in 2019 and hopes to compete at the Olympics 1 day – had trekked through dense bushland from about 5.30am in a bid to reach an area popular where sightseers gather to have the perfect sunrise photo.

The friends were outdoor lovers who had documented several of their recent travels on social networking.

Paramedics trekked hundreds of metres through the bush to reach Ms Ferry, but by enough time they arrived, it was too late to save her.

Harrowing footage from the scene showed a distraught Ms Bennett clutching onto paramedics as she was taken to hospital, where she was treated for shock.

NSW Police acting inspector Stuart Byrnes said an investigation was launched in a bid to find answers about Ms Ferry’s death.

He admitted detectives were still gathering the facts in regards to the fall, but described the death as a ‘very sad accident’.

‘There was only two people there, and one of these has gone to hospital in shock, we’re still trying to get to underneath to the lead-up of it all,’ he told reporters.

‘We believe it was a really sad accident and our thoughts venture out to the household, but it is the subject of an investigation at the moment.’

Acting Inspector Byrnes described the terrain at North Head as ‘inhospitable’, which that he said had delayed Wednesday’s operation.

‘It’s perhaps not easily accessible, it absolutely was extremely difficult,’ that he said. ‘We’ve had to use helicopters as part of the operation.’

An employee at North Head agreed, telling Sydney Morning Herald the terrain was difficult to manage on the very best of days.

He said that he often gets stopped and asked for directions to the nearby tidal pools – which are frequented by adventurers looking for a selfie – and that he warns them of the risks.

‘I always tell them how to make it, but I tell them perhaps not to go. It’s very dangerous,’ he said.

Police continue to investigate the lead up to Ms Ferry’s death and a study is being prepared for the coroner.