Further unilateral Israeli annexation of Palestinian territory would destroy any hopes for rapprochement between the Zionist state and the Arab world, warned the UAE Ambassador to Washington, Yousef Al-Otaiba, in a primary ever op-ed for an Israeli newspaper.

Writing within the largest Hebrew every day, Yedioth Ahronoth, Al-Otaiba, who can be minister of state, acknowledged that the UAE had performed a key function within the Arab world’s current embrace of Israel however all that would be undone by Israel’s deliberate annexation in July.

“A unilateral and illegal seizure of Palestinian land defies the international consensus on the Palestinian right to self-determination,” stated Al-Otaiba, whereas warning that it “will send shockwaves around the region, especially in Jordan, whose stability — often taken for granted — benefits the entire region, particularly Israel.”

In his piece, printed at this time, Al-Otaiba, one of some Arab leaders to assist President Donald Trump’s ‘peace plan’, stated that the UAE had lengthy “promoted engagement and conflict reduction, helped to create incentives-carrots rather than sticks — and focused attention on the collective benefits for all parties.” He cited Abu Dhabi’s itemizing of Hezbollah as a terrorist organisation and condemnation of Hamas, to assist his suggestion that the UAE had performed a severe function in advancing peace.

“We have conducted quiet diplomacy and sent very public signals to help shift the dynamics and promote the possible,” he added earlier than warning that additional unlawful takeover of Palestinian territory “will certainly and immediately upend Israeli aspirations for improved security, economic and cultural ties with the Arab world and with UAE.”

Critics of the current rapprochement between Israel and the Gulf state have warned of the hazards in looking for normalisation with the Zionist state earlier than it agrees to finish its occupation of Palestine and conform to worldwide legislation. Palestinians view Israel’s normalisation inside the Middle East as a reward for peace and agreeing to abide by worldwide legislation to finish the battle. Offering normalisation with out peace undermines this system and sends a harmful message, argue the Palestinians.

Al-Otaiba appeared to recommend that the UEA’s embrace of Israel lately might have been misguided. He defined that “normal” relations with Israel which Tel Aviv seeks doesn’t embrace annexation. “Annexation is a misguided provocation of another order”, insisted Al-Otaiba, “and continued talk of normalization would be just mistaken hope for better relations with the Arab states”.

“Annexation will also harden Arab views of Israel just when Emirati initiatives have been opening the space for cultural exchange and broader understanding of Israel and Judaism,” Al-Otaiba went on. “The UAE has encouraged Israelis to think about the upside of more open and normal links. And we have done the same among Emiratis and with Arabs more broadly.”

The previous few weeks has seen world leaders universally condemning Israel’s annexation. US politicians took the unprecedented step of signalling that the 2 pillars of US relations with Israel; US safety and bipartisan assist Israel enjoys in Capitol Hill, would be jeopardised.