‘Annexation will not lead to violence in West Bank’ – Middle East Monitor

According to the Israeli Ministry of Intelligence Services now’s the best time to implement the annexation plan, as the Palestinians will not turn violent and Arab countries will not carry on protesting, while international criticism will fleetingly diminish.

Israel Hayom announced on Friday that it had obtained a copy of a position paper presented to the Intelligence Services Minister Eli Cohen, stating that the paper presented some great benefits of the Israeli annexation of large areas of the occupied West Bank.

According to the paper, the annexation: “Improves the starting conditions of future negotiations with the Palestinians for Israel and crystallises the price of Palestinian rejection of peace talks, and so could spur [the Palestinians] right back to the negotiation dining table in an attempt to halt additional phases.”

The paper also added: “After a wave of diplomatic protests, mainly by governments, the annexation won’t rouse the Arab street against the regimes. The absence of agitation in the streets will make it clear to Arab leaders that the Palestinian issue isn’t a threat to them,” stressing that the annexation will supply a platform for the Arab regimes to improve ties with Israel without awaiting an Israeli-Palestinian arrangement.

Meanwhile, the paper conveyed that the annexation could push the Palestinians right back to peace talks with Israel as opposed to push them further away, explaining that: “After a period in which the international system acclimates itself to annexation, the measure will prod the Palestinians and other elements in the region and the world to find solutions and arrangements that aren’t affixed to the 1967 lines and primarily territorial aspects.”

Regarding US support, the paper recommended proceeding with annexation now rather than to delay: “Because it’s impossible to know how the US presidential election in November will unfold.”

The paper expressed that the annexation will not arouse resistance in the West Bank as the Palestinian Authority (PA) rejects resistance, stating that: “This is derived from its own existential interest.”

The paper also encouraged swift annexation due to the: “PA’s low international standing due to the rift with the US; Hamas’ lack of appetite for another round of fighting; the apathy of the Palestinian public in Judea and Samaria, which is mostly concerned with the troubles of day-to-day life; the world’s preoccupation with the coronavirus pandemic; and the Arab public’s more pressing concerns at home.”

However, former Intelligence Minister Ami Ayalon warned that the annexation would trigger a “violent Intifada” as Hamas will not remain silent and the Israeli army will respond to any Palestinian resistance, leading to a new vicious circle of conflict.