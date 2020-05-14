Annexation will have ‘series of negative consequences’ on Israel – Middle East Monitor

Israel’s plan to annex unlawful Israeli Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley within the occupied West Bank “is likely to spark a series of negative consequences”, the nation’s Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) warned on Tuesday.

“The idea of unilateral annexation of territories in the West Bank, while supported by [US] President [Donald] Trump, is likely to spark a series of negative consequences, and should therefore be avoided,” the INSS stated in a protracted and detailed research doc revealed on its web site.

The analysis pressured that the “progress toward annexation is expected to propel a series of significant events with negative consequences for Israel, led by the termination of security cooperation with the PA [Palestinian Authority] and the collapse of the PA.”

It additionally said that the annexation means “the assumption of responsibility for 2.5 million Palestinians by Israel…, the allocation of national resources to annexation at the expense of Israeli economic recovery, and more generally, support of the ‘path of resistance’ identified with Hamas and weakening of the ‘path of negotiation’ identified with PA President Mahmoud Abbas.”

According to the analysis,

Annexation measures are liable to create a really lengthy protection border, stop future negotiations, and will additionally result in elevated worldwide recognition of Palestinian claims.

The analysis additionally anticipated that the annexation would negatively have an effect on Israel’s relations with Egypt and Jordan.

“The Jordanian response to annexation is liable to have a negative impact on cooperation toward safeguarding Israel’s longest border and even on the peace treaty, and similar consequences for relations with Egypt are possible,” the analysis stated.

It added: “Other than the current United States President, who supports the measure, it appears that no other party in the world or the Middle East will recognize the annexed territory as part of Israel, while some parties may recognize Palestinian rights to a state in all of the West Bank.”

Giving its suggestion to the brand new Israeli authorities, the INSS stated: “The new government is to refrain from unilateral annexation measures in the West Bank.”

The analysis advisable that Israel improve its actions in two features: “Perpetuating the separation between the PA in the West Bank and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.”

It said that this might be achieved via “strengthening the PA as the sole legitimate party for a future settlement.” Therefore, “Israel should release deferred payments, supply electricity and water, and expand employment of laborers from the PA.”

And via agreeing on “a prolonged ceasefire with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, following but separate from a release of security prisoners held in Israel in exchange for the return of Israeli civilians and bodies of Israeli soldiers held by Hamas.”

