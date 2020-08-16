Annexation was already frozen before UAE deal – Middle East Monitor

Israeli Finance Minister Yisrael Katz stated Sunday that the annexation of parts of the inhabited West Bank was already suspended before the statement of a deal to normalise relations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The UAE firmly insisted that stopping Israeli annexation of the West Bank was a significant consider thedeal However, according toKatz “presenting the agreement as related to it is more suitable to all Arab countries” Katz made his declaration to the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, reported by Anadolu Agency.

On Thursday, United States President Donald Trump revealed a deal in between the UAE and Israel to normalise their relations.

A joint declaration by the United States, UAE and Israel stated the deal consists of a stop of the Israeli prepares to annex Palestinian land in theWest Bank Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, nevertheless, validated that his federal government is dedicated to performing the annexation strategy.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation mentioned an Emirati diplomat as stating that Abu Dhabi does not look for to extend the talks of the normalisation arrangement.

Opinion: UAE and Israel reveal their relations after years of secrecy

He stated the objective of the talks is to go over cooperation in the fields of innovation, science and economy in addition to the political engagement and exchanging of embassies.

The …