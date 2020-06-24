Annexation is still inadmissible, even by Israel  – Middle East Monitor

Israel’s project to annex 40 per cent of the occupied West Bank is hanging in the total amount. Without the long-awaited green light from the Trump administration, it’ll remain stalled. After his abysmal mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter protests, recent polls show the president is consistently trailing behind his democratic rival, Joe Biden. A foreign policy fiasco in Palestine could quickly end the incumbent’s dream of another term in the White House. This explains why he has been dragging his feet on the in the offing annexation.

If events within the US have painted the image of a president driven by dark forces of discrimination and inequality, support for Israel’s annexation policy will definitely shed more light about it. By endorsing Israel’s annexation plan Trump has unknowingly called in to question his slogans ‘America First’ and ‘Make America Great Again.’

How can a country become great when it can not defend its founding values in the face of unreasonable demands from the protectorate?

The challenge which confronts Trump is perhaps not peculiar to his administration; it is one that has troubled successive administrations because the late 19th century. They could not uphold the principle that prohibits the acquisition of territory by force. Even if they did, it had been always applied partially and selectively.

When 15 Latin American states adopted the principle in April 1890 at the First International Conference of American States, the usa voted against its resolution. Washington’s hegemonic ambitions in the area was arguably the reason for its decision.

Fast forward to 1938 and Germany’s annexation of Austria followed by the invasions of 10 other European countries. On this occasion, conquest and annexation became so unacceptable that the usa and Britain launched the Atlantic Charter.

It declared their “desire to see no territorial changes that do not accord with the freely expressed wishes of the peoples concerned” and that they “respect the right of all peoples to choose the form of government under which they will live; and they wish to see sovereign rights and self-government restored to those who have been forcibly deprived of them.”

After the bloodletting of World War II, the principle of inadmissibility became a cornerstone of international law and relations. The UN, which to all or any intents and purposes is a victor’s club, affirmed in its charter that:

All Members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or usage of force contrary to the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, or in virtually any other manner inconsistent with the Purposes of the United Nations.

Israeli exception

Today, all these maxims have been trashed of the window when confronted with Israel’s threat to annex part of the occupied West Bank.

A full-page advert published in Israeli newspapers in April signed by 220 retired generals, admirals, and leaders from Mossad, Shin Bet and the police has failed so far to deter Benyamin Netanyahu from pursing his annexation plan.

This month, 47 UN human rights experts called on the international community to oppose the master plan. They warned of the lessons of the past; criticism without consequences can often have devastating consequences. Europe may have spared it self the mass killings and wanton destruction if it did not appease Germany’s annexation of Austria.

If Israel’s Western allies fail to stop the impending annexation in Palestine, the Middle East might itself witness a major catastrophe. Michael Lynk, the 7th UN Special Rapporteur for human rights in the Palestinian Territories, cannot have been any clearer when he cautioned that on no account should an occupying power, Israel included, “acquire the right to conquer, annex or gain sovereign title over any part of the territory under its occupation.”

This dreadful situation has reinforced the Palestinian realisation that freedom will not be handed to them by the US and its own Western allies. It needs to be won.

Wherever they truly are currently domiciled, Palestinians should have observed with bewilderment last week’s visit by France’s Emanuel Macron to London. He braved the coronavirus pandemic to commemorate the 80th anniversary of General Charles de Gaulle’s attract the French resistance to liberate their land from the clutches of the occupying power. The German occupation was then in its 2nd month.

Did it ever cross Macron’s mind that the Palestinian people who have been subjected to the longest military occupation today also have the right to resist? Of course not. While some rights are inalienable to certain people, they are able to only be selectively and partially accorded to the others.

Even since the clock ticks down to the eleventh hour, NATO, the UN and EU continue steadily to dither by what to do with Israel. They, like Netanyahu, may also be awaiting the green light from Washington. Cynics in the Middle East see things differently; they fear that the ditherers and bystanders are awaiting still another round of mayhem so their industries and banks will benefit from the sales of weapons and reconstruction of devasted countries. As for the inevitable human suffering and deaths, they truly are mere collateral damage.

