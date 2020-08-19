Annecy IAFF, ReAnimania and Saqanima Georgian Animators Association announces a call for Animated Film Project Pitching training – Panorama

ReAnimania International Animation Film & Comics Art Festival of Yerevan is signing up with the sixth Animation Film Project Development/Pitching training arranged by Annecy International Animated Film Festival and Saqanima Georgian Animators Association, offering a distinct chance for Armenian animated filmmakers to provide their project within the structure of animated film advancement and pitchingtraining The training will be held online.

According to the organisers, animated filmmakers will provide their jobs toReAnimania As a outcome of the competitors, 6 animated film jobs will be chosen by the professionals of the Annecy celebration.

A manufacturer chosen by the Annecy Festival will get here in Tbilisi and from September 28 to October 2, 2020, will carry out a 5- day training for the authors of 6 chosen jobs. The training will be connected to project scripting, production work, marketing, budgeting, and the acquisition of other expert understanding.

As a outcome of the training, 1 finest project will be chosen by the professionals of the Annecy Festival, which will exist at the MIFA market of the Annecy Festival in June 2021.

The Annecy Festival will offer the winner with accreditation. ReAnimania will attempt to assist fund the costs of the winning individual from …