Anne Wojcicki on comparison to Elizabeth Holmes: ‘Theranos was never transparent’

23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki joins ‘Influencers with Andy Serwer’ to weigh in on the Elizabeth Holmes saga and why it had ‘no’ impact on consumer trust of 23andMe.
