Anne Keothavong’s Wimbledon memories | Tennis News





Anne Keothavong is the Fed Cup captain

Anne Keothavong chats all things Wimbledon – from chasing for autographs, her first win as a professional, to her dream match on Centre Court.

Koethavong recalls how excited she was when she first went along to Wimbledon as a child, chasing players for autographs.

She continued to make her debut in the tournament for initially in 2001 before recording her first win a couple of years later in 2004.

Koethavong also speaks about appearing on Centre Court for initially against her role model Venus Williams. Find out who her dream opponent would have been and what she would have missed most at this year’s event.

