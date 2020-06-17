Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro join Cate Blanchett in 1980s period film on director James Gray’s childhood – Armenian News

While Hollywood is just beginning to reopen, deals are being made on many projects that are in development with producers eager to start making movies once again.

One of those titles is Armageddon Time, a film with two-time Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett already attached, which now has courted some other huge names.

Citing Deadline, the Daily Mail reports that the film now boasts a cast including fellow Oscar winners Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro, along with legendary actor Donald Sutherland and Star Wars performer Oscar Isaac.

Armageddon Time is written and directed by Ad Astra helmer James Gray, and it’s being billed as a period piece based on the filmmaker’s childhood in Queens, New York in the 1980s.

