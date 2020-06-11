Anna Wintour Takes Responsibility For Vogue’s ‘Hurtful Or Intolerant’ Moments In Memo To Staff 

Anna Wintour knows Vogue has to edit its problematic behavior.

In a memo sent to staffers of the famous fashion magazine, the editor-in-chief admitted the publication has “not found enough ways” to support and empower its Black employees.

Wintour wrote within an email sent June 4:

“I want to start by acknowledging your feelings and expressing my empathy towards what so many of you are going through: sadness, hurt, and anger too. I want to say this especially to the Black members of our team—I can only imagine what these days have been like. But I also know that the hurt, and violence, and injustice we’re seeing and talking about have been around for a long time. Recognizing it and doing something about it is overdue.”

The fashion icon, who was named editor-in-chief in 1988, went onto admit that the magazine itself was guilty of perpetuating systemic racism by mistreating its Black employees and publishing “stories that have been hurtful or intolerant.”

She continued:

“I want to say plainly that I know Vogue has not found enough approaches to elevate and provide space to Black editors, writers, photographers, designers as well as other creators. We have made mistakes too, publishing pictures or stories that have been hurtful or intolerant. I simply take full responsibility for those mistakes.”

Wintour confessed there are “too few” Black employees at the organization, adding:

“It can’t be easy to be considered a Black employee at Vogue. I understand that it is not enough to say we shall do better, but we will—and please know that I value your voices and responses once we move forward. I’m listening and would like to hear your feedback and your advice if you would like to talk about either.”

The 70-year-old urged Vogue staffers to reach out “directly,” concluding:

“I am arranging ways we can discuss these issues together candidly, but in the meantime, I welcome your thoughts or reactions.”

It’s good to see she’s holding herself accountable. But actions speak louder than words, of course, so we’ll see if Vogue makes any real changes.

Do U think they will, Perezcious readers? Share your thoughts in the comments (below).