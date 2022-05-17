“The girls were detained for committing atrocities. Our boys were taken by hitting their heads on the asphalt, in the same way, our girls were beaten, we still do not know the fractures. The savage was brought in, “said Anna Mkrtchyan, a member of the” I Have Honor “faction, during the act of disobedience on Isahakyan Street.

It should be reminded that today, early in the morning, there are acts of disobedience in Yerevan again, demanding Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation. Members of the “Resistance” movement blocked streets in different parts of Yerevan. The road leading from Mashtots Avenue to the airport is also closed. There are many detainees.

From Isahakyan Avenue, which was closed by the RPA members, the police first brought the men, quite rudely. The women continued the protest. The situation became tense several times, and then the police started detaining women with the same rude behavior. There were only four demonstrators who were not detained, and were guarded and accompanied by more than 50 red berets as they walked. “Look, four girls, 44 Nikolas, you do not know who. This is the face of today’s Armenia, this is Nikol’s face, “Anna Mkrtchyan stated, thanking the citizens who supported the protesters from the sidewalks and protected them from the police. The MP assured that the legal, political and public assessment of all this will be given after the change of power.

For some time, four protesting women continued to protest, accompanied by as many as 50 police officers. The police then arrested the other three women. Anna Mkrtchyan was left alone. He considers such behavior of the police to be normal, because, as he stated, there is information that the police received a reward yesterday and today they have to “satisfy Nikol”. Anna Mkrtchyan announced that she was going to the police station, where her friends were taken, and after their release, the act of disobedience would continue.

