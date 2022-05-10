“Say that you are excited to see the panic of Nikol and his gang,” Anna Mkrtchyan, an MP from the “I have honor” faction, said at the start of an opposition rally in France today, adding that she was also excited to see the panic within the government. , that it was worth going through this path of struggle to see that panic and to feel the uneasy state of the government. He states that in Armenia “Nikol’s ruling group is controlled by their gang and their banditry.”

Touching upon the opinion of the authorities that those gathered in the French Square have problems with dissent, Anna Mkrtchyan stated that the dignified citizens of Armenia have no problems with dissent, but “let no one dare to mix Nikol, his gang and banditry with dissent. It is not dissent, it is not a crime, and any crime in tomorrow in Armenia, Nikol’s complicity, will not go unpunished. “

The struggle of the past ten days, the election of an opposition figure, gave an opportunity to reveal the layers of the “gang” of power, which he revealed today, saying that the problem is only after them. “There are several categories in the gang, some of which are called CP lingulas, and the other side are Grzo lingulas. These are some animals unknown to the environment, who are ready for anything, who are ready to introduce themselves a minute ago as a captive parent, two minutes later to introduce themselves as the missing man’s brother, and three minutes later to present themselves as a volunteer soldier who has just arrived from the border. and all of them together, only to fulfill the stateless goals set before them. ” The deputy considers the events of the last two days to be the best proof of all this. He told a case when a woman approached him, saying that he was a parent of a captive, when he tried to understand, it turned out that the woman had never had a child. “Then a man approaches and says that I am the brother of the missing person. It turns out that he is just the governor’s brother. Thirdly, it turns out that he is an assistant of the CP backpack, fourthly, I do not know who is running in the CP headquarters. “We have a problem with these people, because these people were sold to Nikol, to those who knelt before the Turks.”

Referring to the “Grzo skewers category”, Anna Mkrtchyan said. “Grzo has a specific share in Nikol’s seizure of power and he must demand that share, he must get it, that is why, now, gritting his teeth, he collects what he has or does not have, from security guards to billions, to prolong Nikol’s seizure day, hour, week. They will be given police uniforms to beat our citizens, and our citizens will be abducted just for the sake of keeping their power here. It is with this category that we have a problem and we are irreconcilable. This category will not take place in Armenia tomorrow and will be punished. ” According to him, in our law enforcement system, or rather in “prosecutor’s clothes”, “investigator’s clothes”, there are people hiding from these people, whose goal is to support “Nikol’s provocations”, to do everything to achieve their goal, therefore, in tomorrow’s Armenia. they will not have a place either. “Armenia without Nikol also means Armenia without Grzo.”

The opposition MP also referred to the statements made by Azerbaijan for two days now that an agreement had been reached with Nikol Pashinyan that the seven settlements of Tavush would be handed over to Azerbaijan and noted that there was no response from the representatives of the RA ruling force. “And we know very well that when the cry is not heard, what follows – a new surrender, a new defeat, the loss of our sacred parts of the homeland and all that will continue as long as Nicole misrepresents our people, as long as it is decides the fate of our people, but we, all together, say here, end, no more defeats, no more Nicole. “

Nelli GRIGORYAN