"Anna Mirzoyan" Armenian-made premium leather-suede bags are elegant and trendy

Continuing to present Armenian products, Aysor.am talked to Anna Mirzoyan, the founder of “Anna Mirzoyan” bags brand.







– How did the idea to create new, different bags of their kind come about?

– It all started when I was looking for a bag that would fit the model drawn in my imagination, but not finding it, I decided to model and sew it myself. It turned out to be what I wanted, followed by the release of a collection of bags, which was presented during the exhibition, received a great response. Thus, in 2017, the idea of ​​creating an Armenian bag brand was born.

“Anna Mirzoyan” brand offers premium leather-suede bags. There is also a range of eco leather, which are not only beautiful in their design and modern solutions, but also will serve you for a long time due to their high quality.

It is possible to buy a bag from this Armenian brand starting from 19,000 AMD to 75,000 AMD. To get acquainted with the offered range of the product, you can write on the company page (delivery is free).

www.facebook.com/Annamirzoyanfashion/

www.instagram.com/_annamirzoyan_/

The sale address is Sayat Nova 5, Mher Mkrtchyan 10.







– Were there any problems on the way to the implementation of the idea? How did you overcome it?

– The main problem was related to the raw materials:. There was also a problem with the virus due to isolation, but it provided a new opportunity to organize sales online. Now the bags are exported to Russia, America, Europe.

That is why I would advise all business start-ups not to be afraid of difficulties, to move forward to implement their own ideas, because even in the most desperate situation one can find a useful and beneficial way out.

“Anna Mirzoyan” brand is guided by four main principles: originality, originality, trend-quality. The brand has inherited and given a new lease of life to the Armenian tradition of creating leather accessories.





The models of “Anna Mirzoyan” combine the best Armenian traditions of creating handmade bags, modern fashion trends, high-quality Italian raw materials. They create a series of accessories that will emphasize the unique style of the customer, will give an opportunity to express his originality.

“QUALITY OF LIFE” department partner – “DERZHAVA-S” company.

You can get acquainted with all the materials of the section HERE.