Anna Kendrick compares filming ‘Twilight’ to surviving a ‘hostage situation’

Kendrick, who appeared in 4 of the franchise’s motion pictures, recalled “being so cold and miserable” whereas filming the primary film in Portland, Oregon.
“I just remember my Converse being completely soaked through and feeling like, ‘You know, this is a really great group of people and I’m sure that we would be friends at a different time, but I want to murder everyone,” she laughed. “Although it was also kind of bonding. There was like something about it, like you go through some trauma event, like you imagine people who survive like a hostage situation and you’re kind of bonded for life.”
Fun instances provided that the actress mentioned she just about went into the audition blowing it off and pondering it will be a possibility to have the casting director take into account her for future roles.
The first “Twilight,” after all, was a large hit. Kendrick mentioned fortuitously the climate was higher whereas taking pictures the second movie within the franchise, “The Twilight Saga: New Moon,” which was launched in 2009.
In 2010’s “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse,” her character provides a memorable valedictorian commencement speech.
Kendrick mentioned many individuals have complimented her on how moved they had been by the speech, however she mentioned she couldn’t take credit score.
“The thing that is happening is you are looking at [co-star] Kristen Stewart’s reaction to that speech and that is the thing that is moving you,” Kendrick mentioned. “Because I was like ‘I did alright’ but I was just kind of like ‘I dunno I’m reading the speech’ and then it cuts to Kristen. She’s so moved because she’s so talented. People are like, ‘That speech is so amazing,’ and I’m like, ‘No it’s just her, she’s great.'”