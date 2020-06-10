Anna Kendrick compares filming ‘Twilight’ to surviving a ‘hostage situation’

Kendrick, who appeared in 4 of the franchise’s motion pictures, recalled “being so cold and miserable” whereas filming the primary film in Portland, Oregon.

“I just remember my Converse being completely soaked through and feeling like, ‘You know, this is a really great group of people and I’m sure that we would be friends at a different time, but I want to murder everyone,” she laughed. “Although it was also kind of bonding. There was like something about it, like you go through some trauma event, like you imagine people who survive like a hostage situation and you’re kind of bonded for life.”

Fun instances provided that the actress mentioned she just about went into the audition blowing it off and pondering it will be a possibility to have the casting director take into account her for future roles.