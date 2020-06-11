Anna Kendrick Compares Filming Twilight To Surviving ‘A Hostage Situation’!

Filming the first Twilight movie wasn’t exactly a dream become a reality for Anna Kendrick.

While discussing her film career within an interview with Vanity Fair, the actress revealed being on group of the first film of the beloved teen fantasy franchise was like a traumatic “bonding event” for the cast due to the rainy weather in Oregon where the flick was shot.

She told the outlet:

“The first movie we filmed in Portland, Oregon, and I just remember being so cold and miserable. And I just remember my Converse being completely soaked through and feeling like, ‘You know, this is a really great group of people and I’m sure that we would be friends at a different time, but I want to murder everyone.’”

The actress went on to liken the knowledge to “people who survive a hostage situation,” explaining:

“Although, it was also kind of bonding. There was something about it, like if you go through some trauma event. Like you imagine people who survive a hostage situation, and you’re kind of bonded for life.”

Thankfully, filming all of those other Twilight movies weren’t as traumatic for Anna, who played Jessica Stanley, the very best friend to Kristen Stewart‘s character Bella Swan.

She said of the next film, New Moon:

“The 2nd movie, for reasons uknown the weather wasn’t quite as intense and I think that’s sort of where we all surely got to know one another a little bit better… [the films] kind of blended in to one sooner or later, because my whole job was to just go, like, ‘This family of very pale people who we never see eating. They’re really weird, right?’”

The Oscar nominee admitted she was very excited when she and the rest of the cast filmed their final scene in the last Twilight film, Breaking Dawn Part 2 — even though she only filmed a fraction of the scenes her co-stars had shot through the years.

She remembered of filming the finale:

“You’re in like half-frozen mud in what was the final scene of filming for everybody. I get to come in and work for a week or two and everybody else has been giving their blood, sweat and tears to the project for months. I show up at the end and I’m like ‘Guys, we did it! Its over!’”

