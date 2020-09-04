Anna Faris leaving ‘Mom’ ahead of new season

Faris andWarner Bros Television, which produces the series, launched declarations Friday verifying the news.

“The past seven years on ‘Mom’ have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career,” Faris stated in her declaration. “I’m so thankful to [creator] Chuck [Lorre], the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience.”

On the program, Faris played Christy Plunkett, a single mama who has problem with alcohol addiction. Her mom, Bonnie, is played byAllison Janney Together, the set made a powerful funny duo on screen, with Janney getting 2 successive Emmy Awards for finest supporting starlet for her function.

“From the inception of ‘Mom,’ Anna was the first and only choice for the role of Christy. We are so proud of the stories we have been able to tell during Anna’s seven years with us,” a declaration fromWarner Bros TELEVISION (which like CNN is owned by Warner Media) and Chuck Lorre Productions stated. “We wish Anna all the best, and we thank her for her beautiful portrayal.”