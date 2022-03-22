Judge Anna Danibekyan of the Court of General Jurisdiction of the city of Yerevan decided to fine Lusine Sahakyan, the former Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, the lawyer of “Hayastan” faction MP Lusine Sahakyan, in the amount of 50 thousand drams.

The decision enters into legal force from the moment it is made դեպքում in case of non-voluntary execution within one month after the day it enters into force, it will be executed compulsorily. The decision can be appealed to a higher instance within 7 days of receiving it.