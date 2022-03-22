The trial on the alleged bribery case continued today in the Court of General Jurisdiction of the city of Yerevan (Shengavit residence).

Lusine Sahakyan, the lawyer of “Hayastan” faction MP Armen Gorgyan, petitioned the court to allow Gorgyan to be absent from the country from April 6 to 9 and to leave for Rome to participate in the sitting of the PACE Committee on Children and Social Affairs. Hybrid participation is not provided in this case, և Gorgyan can not participate remotely.