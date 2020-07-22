Anna Camp Reveals She Got Coronavirus From Not Wearing A Mask ONE TIME!

Anna Camp is the latest celebrity to open up about her experience with COVID-19.

Along with a selfie (above) of her rocking a pink mask with pandas, the Pitch Perfect star explained via Instagram on Tuesday how she still has “lingering symptoms” after battling coronavirus for over three weeks.

She began her lengthy caption:

“Hi friends… I felt it was my responsibility to share that I ended up getting Covid-19. I have since tested negative, but I was extremely sick for over three weeks and still have lingering symptoms.”

Camp also discussed (below) how she believes she contracted the virus, and also shaded those who deny how serious COVID-19 really is:

“I was incredibly safe. I wore a mask. I used hand sanitizer. One time, when the world was starting to open up, I decided to forgo wearing my mask in public. One. Time. And I ended up getting it. I believe it may have been because of that one time. People are saying it’s like having the flu, but I’ve had the flu, and this is absolutely not that. The panic of contracting a virus that is basically untreatable and is so new that no one knows the long term irreparable damage it does to your immune system is unbelievably stressful.”

Let this be a lesson learned that even if you do everything correctly, you can still contract the virus! And yet people continue to travel and throw parties…

The 37-year-old added:

“Completely losing my sense of smell and taste without knowing when or even if they will return is extremely disorienting. I’m only smelling about 30 percent of how I used to now. Other persistent symptoms are (a month later) dizziness, extreme fatigue, impacted sinuses, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting, and fever. I’m lucky. Because I didn’t die. But people are. Please wear ur mask. It can happen any time. And it can happen to anyone. Even that one time you feel safe.”

We’re just glad she’s doing somewhat better today, even if some symptoms are more “persistent” than others. She concluded:

“We can all make a difference. Wearing a mask is saving lives. Thank you to everyone who reached out to check on me during this scary time. Please be safe out there. Let’s all do our part and wear a mask. I don’t want any of you to go through what I did. Even though it’s a little thing, it can have a huge impact, and it’s so incredibly easy to do❤️”

We hope you start feeling better soon, Anna!

