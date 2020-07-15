Anker Wireless Charger, PowerWave Pad Qi-Certified 10W Max for iPhone SE (2020), 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, Xs Max, XR, XS, X, 8, 8 Plus, AirPods, Galaxy S20 S10 S9 S8, Note 10 9 8 (No AC Adapter)



An Effortless Charging Experience

Simply place your phone or other Qi-enabled device on the center of the pad and PowerWave will do the rest.

Informative & Sleep Friendly Indicator

Flashing blue – Metal obstruction detected

Flashing green – Incompatible AC adapter or cable connected

Solid blue for 3 seconds, then off – Connected to power

Solid blue – Actively charging a device

Through-Case Charging

PowerWave Pad supports charging through phones cases up to 5mm thick. Please note that cases made of metal, external attachments such as magnets, credit cards, grips, and stands will interfere with charging.

Ultra-Safe

Our exclusive MultiProtect safety system is equipped with foreign object detection, short circuit protection, temperature control and more, so you can experience wireless charging with total peace of mind.

1. How do wireless charging speeds compare to a traditional wired charger?



Results may vary depending on your device, but wireless charging is generally slower than traditional wired charging.

2. What kind of AC adapter should I use with PowerWave Pad?



Your AC adapter must have a minimum output of 2A. Otherwise, your devices may not charge properly. A Quick Charge 2.0 or 3.0 adapter is required to charge iPhone 8 and later at 7.5W, and to charge Samsung Galaxy S10+ S10 S9+ / S9 / S8 / S8+ / S7 edge / S7 / Samsung Note 10/Note 9 / Note 8 / Note 5, LG G7 / G7+, and V30+ / V30 / V35 at 10W.

3. Will PowerWave work with phone cases?



PowerWave charges through phone cases that are no thicker than 5 mm. However, items such as magnetic / metal attachments, grips, stands, keys, or credit cards will interfere with charging. Charging speeds may also be reduced while charging with a phone case.

4. My phone is compatible with wireless charging, so why won’t it charge with my wireless charger?



Make sure that you are using the right AC adapter and try restarting your phone.

Model Number: A2503

PowerWave Pad

The Optimized Wireless Charging Pad

Slim and Trim

An aesthetically-pleasing slimline design adds an air of high-tech sophistication to your desk, while the TPU charging surface prevents your devices from easily sliding off.

Just in Case

Don’t worry about taking your case off whenever you have to charge. PowerWave delivers charging power directly through cases up to 5 mm thick—including Otterboxes.

Input: 5V-2A / 9V-2A

Output: 5W / 7.5W / 10W

Compatibility:

10W Mode: (Using QC 2.0/3.0 Adapter)

Samsung Galaxy S20 / S10 / S9+ / S9 / S8 / S8+ / S7 edge / S7 / S6 edge+

Samsung Note 10 / Note 9 / Note 8 / Note 7

7.5W Mode: (Using QC 2.0/3.0 Adapter)

iPhone SE (2020) / 11/ 11 Pro / 11 Pro Max / XS Max / XR / XS / X / 8 / 8 Plus

5W Mode: (Using 5V/2A Adapter)

AirPods / AirPods Pro / Galaxy Buds / Galaxy Buds+

Pixel 3 / Pixel 3XL (The phone’s screen will display the message: Charging slowly)

All Qi-enabled phones and devices

Notes:

Do not use an iPhone 5V / 1A stock charger or a computer’s USB port to power your PowerWave.

Place your phone on the center of the PowerWave Pad to ensure stable charging.

Cases made of metal and attachments such as magnets, cards, and grips will interfere with charging.

Quick Charge 2.0/3.0 wall adapter (9V/2A) required for fast charge mode.

Standard Charging Mode for Any Qi-enabled Device

Features

Upgraded Fast Charging Compatibility

Smart Charging

Wireless Charging Bundle

Vertical and Horizontal Charging

Simultaneous Wireless Charging

2-in-1 Charging Station

Charging Cable

4ft Micro USB Cable

5ft DC Power Cord

2× 4ft Micro USB Cable

4ft Micro USB Cable

5ft DC Power Cord

4ft Micro USB Cable

Adapter

Not Included

Included 12V/2A Adapter

Not Included

Not Included

Included 12V/3A Adapter

Not Included

Complete Charging Convenience: Instantly charge your phone or earbuds simply by placing them in the center of PowerWave Pad. Never fuss around with plugging and unplugging cables again, just set down and power up.

Universal Compatibility: PowerWave Pad provides 10W output for Samsung Galaxy, 7.5W for iPhone, and 5W for other phones or wireless earbuds (including AirPods).

Through-Case Charging: Don’t fumble with your phone case. PowerWave charges directly through protective cases up to 5 mm thick (not including cases with magnetic or metal attachments).

What You Get: PowerWave Pad, 4 ft Micro USB Cable, welcome guide, worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service.