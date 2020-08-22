Anker Soundcore Spirit Dot 2 True Wireless Earbuds, Deep Bass, IPX7 Waterproof, Sweatproof, 16H Playtime, Fast Charge, Comfortable AirWings, Bluetooth 5, Mini Sports Earphones, Workout, Gym, Jogging



Product Description

Thumping Bass

Our exclusive BassUp technology uses an algorithm to analyze and intensify the bass in real-time. And it’s paired with Spirit Dot 2’s bass-enhancing drivers for workout-fueling music.

IPX7 Waterproof Protection

In addition to IPX7-rated waterproof protection, Spirit Dot 2 also features our exclusive SweatGuard technology. It protects the true wireless earbuds via our advanced sealing process and coating technology that can stop even sweat vapor from breaching the casing.

Touch Control

Use the built-in touch control on Spirit Dot 2’s to conveniently answer calls or play, pause, and skip music.

Superior Link

Spirit Dot 2 true wireless earbuds utilize an LDS antenna and Bluetooth 5 to create a strong connection for skip-free audio.

Individual Connections

Dual transmitters ensure each earbud can connect to your phone individually for up to 30% lower latency—perfect when watching videos on your phone. It also allows you to choose either one of the wireless earbuds and automatically use in mono mode.

What’s In The Box

Spirit Dot 2 true wireless earbuds come with 5 sizes of EarTips and 3 sizes of AirWings to give you the freedom to find a combination that fits you perfectly. A USB-C cable is also provided to charge the charging case.

Tips



Sound

Expertly-tuned sound via graphene drivers

Epic bass via composite drivers with elastic, bass-maximizing surrounding

Epic bass via 12mm composite drivers with BassTurbo acoustic design

Premium sound via diamond-inspired drivers

In-ear studio performance sound via 11mm Astria Coaxial Acoustic Architecture drivers

Waterproof & Sweatproof

IPX7

IPX7

IPX7 + SweatGuard Technology

IP68 + SweatGuard Technology

IPX5

IPX4

Playtime

5 Hours / 20 Hours with charging case

7 Hours / 40 Hours with charging case

5.5 Hours / 16 Hours with charging case

9 Hours / 36 Hours with charging case

7 Hours / 28 Hours with charging case

8 Hours / 32 Hours with charging case

Fast Charging

Charge for 10 minutes, listen for 1 hour

Charge for 10 minutes, listen for 1 hour

Charge for 10 minutes, listen for 1 hour

Charge for 10 minutes, listen for 2 hours

Charge for 10 minutes, listen for 2 hours

Charge for 10 minutes, listen for 2 hours

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5

Bluetooth 5

Bluetooth 5

Bluetooth 5

Bluetooth 5

Bluetooth 5

Single Earbud Use

Yes, right earbud only

Yes, left and right earbuds

Yes, left and right earbuds via MCSync technology

Yes, left and right earbuds

Yes, left and right earbuds

Yes, left and right earbuds

Calls

2 microphones

4 microphones with uplink noise reduction

2 microphones

2 microphones with cVc 8.0 uplink noise reduction

4 microphones with cVc 8.0 uplink noise reduction

4 microphones with uplink noise reduction

App

No

No

No

No

Yes

Yes

Other Features

GripFit technology Ultra-lighweight BassUp technology

Qualcomm aptX

AirWing patented design, mini buds, and touch control BassUp technology, passive noise isolation

Earhook design Qualcomm aptX, dual EQ with BassUp technology

HearID personalized sound, wireless charging, Qualcomm aptX, Qi Wiless Charging Compatible,Touch control

HearID personalized sound, wireless charging, Qualcomm aptX, Qi Wiless Charging Compatible

Recommended For

Commute, travel, sports

Commute, business calls

Workout, gym, sports, commute, travel, sleep

Workout, gym, commute, travel

Commute, business calls

Entertainment, commute, travel

Key Features

Composite Drivers: Extend high and low frequencies to reproduce sound with stunning clarity and thumping bass.

BassUp Technology: Exclusive technology conducts real-time analysis and enhancement of your audio’s bass frequencies to add powerful sonic punch.

IPX7 Waterproof and SweatGuard: Spirit Dot 2 true wireless earbuds are protected by an ultra-waterproof casing that’s so strong, not even sweat vapor can penetrate it.

Comfortable and Secure Fit: Our unique AirWings have been custom-designed using ultra-soft silicone to fit virtually any ear.

Up to 16 Hours of Playtime: 5.5 hours of playtime on a single charge is extended to 16 hours with the charging case.

Fast-Charging: A 10-minute charge will give you an hour of listening.

Mono or Stereo: Each earbud individually connects to your device for lower latency and seamless switching between using a single earbud or both.

Stable Connectivity: An LDS antenna and Bluetooth 5 work together to create a stable link between your wireless earbuds and device.

One-Step Pairing: Spirit Dot 2 true wireless earbuds use our PUSH AND GO technology for straightforward setup and to automatically connect with the last paired device.

Touch Control: Use to play/pause music, answer calls, or activate your device’s voice assistant.

Note:

These true wireless earbuds have an IPX7 Waterproof rating under IEC standard 60529, which means they are designed to handle rain and workout conditions. The earbuds are not designed for swimming, showering, or exposure to pool or ocean water. Do not wear the earbuds in a sauna or steam room.

The waterproof function’s effectiveness may reduce over time as a result of daily use.

The charging case is not waterproof.

When enjoying the immersive listening experience, ensure you pay attention to your personal safety.

Specifications

Model: A3904

Audio Sensitivity: 97db SPL

Frequency: 20Hz-20kHz

THD+N: <= 1%

LDS Antenna Return Loss: Typical: -14dB Limit :-12dB

Microphone: MEMS Omnidirectional Mic

Audio Source: iPhone, iPad, Samsung, Blackberry, Nexus, Smartphone, Computer, PC, Notebook, MP4, MP3, and more.

Proprietary Technology: BassUp, SweatGuard, MCSync Bluetooth Technology

What’s In The Box

Spirit Dot 2 True Wireless Earbuds and Compact Charging Case

XS/S/M/L/XL EarTips

S/M/L AirWings

USB-C Cable

Thumping Bass: Spirit Dot 2’s composite driver is surrounded by an elastic, bass-maximizing material to increase bass output by up to 100%. It’s further enhanced by our BassUp technology which uses a custom algorithm to analyze and intensify bass in real-time.

Sweatproof and Waterproof: Spirit Dot 2 true wireless earbuds boast IPX7-rated protection that’s strengthened by exclusive SweatGuard technology—an industry-leading sealing process and coating that stops liquids and sweat vapor from breaching the casing.

Zero-Pressure AirWings: Our unique hollow AirWings have a flexible, soft silicone build that partially deflates to conform to the shape and size of your ears for a secure fit with unmatched comfort.

Compact Fit: Spirit Dot 2 true wireless earbuds are ultra-small and 20% slimmer* to ensure they fit comfortably and discreetly in your ears—no matter whether you’re working out, playing sports, or even sleeping.

MCSync True-Wireless Connection Technology: Latency is reduced by up to 30% and you’re able to switch between using two earbuds or a single one effortlessly.