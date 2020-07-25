Anker Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker with Hi-Res 30W Audio, Extended Bass and Treble, Wireless HiFi Portable Speaker with App, Customizable EQ, 12-Hour Playtime, IPX7 Waterproof, and USB-C



Price: $99.99

(as of Jul 25,2020 06:30:33 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Exceptional Accuracy

An advanced DSP and dedicated power supplies for each individual woofer and tweeter boosts the accuracy of sound reproduction.

Enhanced Sound Dispersion

Motion+ is positioned upwards at a 15° angle, to fill the entire room with music.

Extended Bass and Treble

Stretching from 50 Hz to an ultra-high 40 kHz, Motion+ is able to effortlessly fill your room with every single detail of your music.

Wireless Stereo Pairing

Pair two Motion+ via a single device for double the volume or huge stereo sound.

Bluetooth 5.0

Connect with your device in an instant and enjoy a rock-solid connection and skip-free music streaming.

USB-C Connectivity

Uses the latest USB technology for wider compatibility and easy charging.

Power

12 Watts

20 Watts

20 Watts

30 Watts

10 Watts

3 Watts

Sound

BassUp Technology

BassUp Technology

BassUp Technology

Hi-Res Audio Certification / Qualcomm Apt-X / BassUp Technology / Customizable EQ

360° Sound / BassUp Technology

Ultra Clear Bluetooth Speakerphone

Playtime

24 Hours

12 Hours

12 Hours

12 Hours

12 Hours

24Hour Talk Time

Water Resistance

IPX7

IPX5

IPX5

IPX7

IPX7

—

Wireless Stereo Pairing

—

—

—

✓

✓

—

Microphone

1

1

1

1

1

6 Micphone for Far-feild voice pickup

Others

—

—

USB Charge out

—

Light show

USB Charge out

Size

6.5 x 2.1 x 1.9 in

6.5 x 2.2 x 1.8 in

7.6 x 2.4 x 2.6 in

10.1 x 3.1 x 3.2 in

3.4 x 2.8 x 5.6 in

4.9 x 4.8 x 1.2 in

Weight

0.78 lb

0.91 lb

1.29 lb

2.31 lb

1.06 lb

0.75 lb

Soundcore | Hear It. Feel It.

A Brand Under Anker Innovations

High-Fidelity Sound

Hi-Res Audio certification ensures your music sounds the way the artist wants it to be heard, while Qualcomm aptX technology preserves sound quality when streaming via Bluetooth.

Remarkable Output

Motion+’s dual 40kHz ultra high-frequency tweeters, neodymium woofers, and passive radiators produce 30W of rich sound and are positioned at a 15° angle to optimize sound dispersion.

BassUp Technology

Our exclusive bass-boosting technology provides real-time enhancements to low frequencies for bass that drops deeper and deeper with every beat.

Active Crossover

Unlike other speakers which use a passive crossover, Motion+ has been engineered with an active crossover for boosted accuracy. This is achieved by an advanced DSP which splits the sound frequency and sends each part to individual amplifiers powered by their own dedicated power supplies.

Extended Bass and Treble

Motion+’s exceptionally wide frequency range extends from a super-low 50Hz to an ultra-high 40KHz to boost every little detail of the song—so you experience the music in the way the artist meant for it to be heard.

The Music Goes On and On

A 6,700 mAh Li-ion battery with Anker’s proprietary battery technology and safety system gives you up to 12 hours of non-stop music on a single charge.

IPX7 Waterproof

Let your hair down and dance the night away! Motion+’s fully waterproof casing keeps it fully protected against unexpected spills, downpours, and submersion.

Wireless Stereo Pairing

Connect 2 Motion+ speakers via a single device for seamless stereo sound* or double the volume.

Customized EQ

Use the Soundcore App to customize Motion+’s EQ and create the perfect mix for your favorite music genres.

USB-C Connectivity

Motion+ uses the latest USB technology for easy charging and greater compatibility with other devices.

Expanded Versatility

Use with mobile phones, computers, iPad, iMac, or for gaming, as a portable soundbar, and more.

Model number: A3116

What You Get: Motion+ speaker, USB-C cable.

*Note: For optimal performance in Wireless Stereo Mode, position speakers within 16 ft (5m) of each other indoors, or 48 ft (15m) in open spaces.

Huge sound with intense bass: packed with two Ultra high-frequency tweeters, neodymium woofers, and passive radiators to fill every corner of your room with 30W of rich sound. Low frequencies are enhanced in real-time by our exclusive bassuptm technology.

Exceptional depth and clarity: motion+’s Ultra-wide frequency range stretches from 50 Hz to 40 kHz and is paired with an advanced DSP to ensure all the details and idiosyncrasies of a song are faithfully reproduced.

IPX7 waterproof: fully-waterproof casing provides an impenetrable barrier against liquids.

12-Hour playtime: motion+’s built-in 6, 700 mAh battery lets you effortlessly soundtrack wild weekends, cozy evenings, or long summer days outdoors.