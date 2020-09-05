RHEYA: TODAY, AND ANKENY POLICE THAT ANKENY POLICE ARRESTED A SUSPECT IN THE SHOOTING OF A PREGNANT TEENAGER. DONAULT LOGAN SURRENDERED OUTSIDE THE POLK COUNTY JAIL. HE IS CHARGED WITH FOUR COUNTS IN CONNECTION TO THE DEATH OF HIS GIRLFRIEND, MEDIA HOMES. THE A HOMES AND HER UNBORN CHILD DIED LAST MONTH AFTER SHE WAS SHOT AT THE WOODBRIDGE ASKED ENDED STAY HOTEL. HE IS AL

Ankeny police make arrest in shooting of pregnant 17-year-old Updated: 5:24 PM CDT Sep 4, 2020

Authorities have made an arrest in the death of Mia Holmes, 17, and her unborn child. The Ankeny Police Department said that on Friday Donault Logan, 18, turned himself into detectives. On Aug. 3, authorities responded to a shooting at the WoodSprings Suites near Interstate 35. First responders used lifesaving measures on Holmes, but after she was transported to a local hospital she and her unborn child died. In August, KCCI spoke to Mia’s mother about the incident in which she said she believes the shooting was an accident. “(Logan) just kept saying he was sorry,” said Rhia Ortega, Holmes’ mother. “He said when he went to pick up the gun it went off. Next thing you…