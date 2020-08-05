Ankeny police identify material witness in shooting death of pregnant teen

The Ankeny Police Department stated it is looking for a material witness in connection with the lethal over night shooting of a pregnant teen.Ankeny police stated somebody shot 17- year-old Mia Holmes at the WoodSpring Suites along I-35 around 11 p.m.Monday The police department stated reacting officers tried lifesaving steps and transferred Holmes to a close-by medical facility, where she passed away. Police stated Holmes’ coming kid did not endure.Police determined Holmes’ sweetheart, 18- year-old Donault Logan, as a material witness in the case. “I believe there was more than one 911 call. Who those came from, I haven’t had time to figure that out,” Ankeny police Sgt. Corey Schneden said. “There’s a lot of moving parts and things we’re still attempting to get the answer. Our investigators have actually been working throughout the night.”Police think Logan is driving a red 2006 Saturn Vue without any license plates.Anyone with info concerning Logan’s place is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 515-223-1400

