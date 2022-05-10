Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that positive developments are expected in the coming days in the implementation of the SAMP-T air defense system project, jointly produced by Turkey, France and Italy.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo ։an discussed the issue of the SAMP-T missile project with French President Emanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. We also discussed this issue with our partners (Defense Ministers-Group։). Now it is necessary to hold a trilateral meeting. “In our estimation, there may be positive developments in the coming days,” he said on Habertürk TV.

Earlier it was reported that Turkey is in talks with France and Italy over the joint production of SAMP-T air defense systems. The possibility of implementing the project in Turkey is not ruled out.