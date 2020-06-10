Ankara administrative rules in favor of Armenian church – Armenian News

An administrative courtroom in the Turkish capital has acted in assist of an Armenia church.

In a lately adopted ruling, the 15th Administrative Court of Ankara revoked the choice by the Directorate General of Foundations for declaring the Mariakob Armenian Church Foundation as a confiscated space, t24.com.tr stories.

The measure will enable the Foundation to participate in trials to demand the return of over 100 models of confiscated property. Meantime, the Directorate shall be approved to enchantment towards the administrative courtroom’s ruling.

Founded again in the Ottoman period, the Armenian church basis was in cost for the administration of the property owned by the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem. The Directorate declared it as a confiscated space in 1973, suspending its exercise. Most of the property below the muse’s possession was offered to 3rd individuals, and the cash was realized.

The Patriarchate had earlier filed an enchantment with the Constitutional Court which, nevertheless, didn’t fulfill the demand for property return and submitted the case to the administrative courtroom for an additional consideration.