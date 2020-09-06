Anita Hill vows to vote for Joe Biden and work with him on gender issues

CNN will air “Fight for the White House: Joe Biden’s Long Journey,” a two-hour documentary hosted by CNN Chief Political Analyst Gloria Borger, on September 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

But offered the political truth the country is dealing with, she’s not just going to vote for Biden– she’s likewise ready to work with him, must he end up being president.

“Notwithstanding all of his limitations in the past, and the mistakes that he made in the past, notwithstanding those — at this point, between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, I think Joe Biden is the person who should be elected in November,” Hill informed CNN’sGloria Borger But it’s not even if he’s running versus Donald Trump, she includes. “Its more about the survivors of gender violence. That’s really what it’s about.”

“My commitment is to finding solutions, and I am more than willing to work with him,” Hill stated. She’d like to work on issues of unwanted sexual advances, gender violence and gender discrimination.

Hill and Biden have a distressed history going back almost 3 years: In 1991, Biden was chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and supervised the verification hearing of then-US Supreme Court candidateClarence Thomas Hill was the star witness, affirming that Thomas sexually bugged her when they collaborated at theEqual Employment Opportunity Commission Thomas rejected the claims. Hill stated those hearings completely modified her life. For Hill, the general public statement of a desire to work inside federal government is a sea …

