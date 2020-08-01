Animal Tracking Basics

Tracking wildlife successfully requires more than just looking for trails and scat. It requires an awareness of how an animal behaves in its environment–how it finds food, travels, and rests. A tracker must know how to find and interpret behavioral clues animals leave behind. This how-to book teaches the basics of being a successful tracker–explaining what to look for to find or identify an animal and how to develop an essential environmental awareness. Also describes aging tracks and sign, understanding ecology and mapping, keeping field notes, using track tools, and making casts.