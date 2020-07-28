Animal Crossing’s next summer update adds dreaming and cloud saves

The guaranteed 2nd summer update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is coming soon, and it brings with it some amazing modifications. According to Nintendo, the 2 huge gameplay additions are the capability to dream and brand-new fireworks programs. Meanwhile, for Nintendo Switch Online customers, a cloud backup system is likewise coming so you will not lose your island.

For dreaming, Nintendo states that gamers will have the ability to sleep in any bed in their home. “While dozing off, you may find yourself in a strange realm where you’ll be greeted by Luna,” the business describes. “Luna offers visits to other islands as a dream, and with her help, you can share your island as a dream with others too. She will grant those who share their island a ‘Dream Address’ which players can exchange and use to visit each other’s island in a dream. In dreams, nothing is permanent because nothing you do is saved, so explore to your heart’s content.”

The fireworks programs will be a routine event, on the other hand, occurring every Sunday night in August at 7PM. Players will have the ability to purchase raffle tickets throughout these occasions to make rewards.

Perhaps the greatest part of the update, however, is the long-requested choice for gamers to backup their islands through cloudsaves Here’s how Nintendo explains the function:

Nintendo Switch Online members can make it possible for the brand-new island backup service, which instantly submits island and user save information to the web at particular times. If your Nintendo Switch system is lost or harmed, you might have the ability to recuperate your island paradise as long as you have actually allowed island backup. In the occasion of loss or damage, contact Nintendo Consumer Support about bring back the island and user save information on your brand-new or fixed Nintendo Switch system. After your island information and specific gamer information is brought back, you can return to constructing your island neighborhood.

The business likewise states that “a function particular to Animal Crossing: New Horizons to move users and conserve information to another system is prepared for later on this year. Details will be revealed in the future.”

This will be the 2nd significant summer update for the video game, following the current addition of swimming. The update will be offered starting July 30 th, and the business likewise teased a fall update for the future.