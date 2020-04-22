Animal Crossing: New Horizons launch sales surpass any Mario or Zelda in U.S.

If you are into games, you might have heard of the high praise that Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting. Well, this feel-good game does deserve the heap of praise that is being poured on it. However, who knew that the hype of the game would make it one of the best selling games in the U.S!

The game released on Switch on 20th March. It has become the best selling entry for the franchise. Plus, it has become the third-best launch for the country for any Nintendo game after Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. Brawl for Nintendo Wii. It is the second best selling game in the US after Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

